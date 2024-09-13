Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Onam 2024: Heartfelt wishes, Whatsapp messages, images, GIFs to share with friends and family on the auspicious day

  • Onam, a vibrant festival celebrated in Chingam, runs from September 6 to September 15 this year. 

People across Kerala celebrated the onset of state's biggest harvest festival Onam. The festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam, which lies between August and September. (Image: PTI)

Onam is a vibrant festival celebrated in the month of Chingam, which falls in August or September. This year, the festival began on September 6 and will continue for ten days, concluding on Sunday, September 15. The festival is knit with the harvest season of standing crops.

The festival also marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year -- Kolla Varsham.

Wishes to send your friends and family

May this Onam bring you a harvest of happiness, prosperity, and joy. Celebrate the festival with love and cheer!

Wishing you a colorful Onam filled with the sweet aroma of flowers, the delicious taste of Onam Sadhya, and the warmth of family gatherings.

May the spirit of Onam fill your home with happiness, your heart with peace, and your life with success. Enjoy the festivities!

As we celebrate this beautiful festival, may the essence of Onam bring you new opportunities, prosperity, and endless joy. Have a wonderful Onam!

May your Onam be as vibrant and joyful as the Pookalam and as rich and fulfilling as the Onam Sadhya. Have a delightful and blessed Onam!

Whatsapp messages to send your friends and family

May the harvest festival bring new beginnings and endless joy to your life!"

May your life be adorned with the beauty and happiness that this festival brings!"

Hope you celebrate this festival with joy and togetherness! Happy Onam

Wishing you Happy Onam! May your life be adorned with the beauty and happiness that this festival brings!

Onam GIFs to send your friends and family

Onam images to send your friends and family

Kappa Chakka Kandhari's Onam 'sadya'.
College students perform a dance during celebrating the Onam festival at College campus in Chennai. (File image: ANI)
A man dressed as King Mahabali amd others during the Onam celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram (File image: PTI)

