Onam 2026: Ultimate guide to Kerala Sadya dishes — What goes on the banana leaf and in what order?

Kerala is celebrating Onam 2026 Thiruvonam, the most significant day of the state's grand harvest festival, today, 26 August.

Elaborate feasts, home floral decorations, boat races, cultural performances and family gatherings mark Onam, Kerala's biggest celebration. The day symbolizes abundance and togetherness.

As with every major Indian festival, food is at the heart of the celebration. For Onam, the showstopper is the legendary Sadya, a majestic vegetarian feast that captures the spirit of the season.

What is Onam Sadya? Why is it special? Meaning “banquet” in Malayalam, the Sadya is a grand vegetarian feast steeped in rich culinary traditions, according to the Kerala Tourism website.

Traditionally served on a fresh banana leaf to highlight eco-friendliness and cultural roots, this lavish meal is the centrepiece of weddings and major festivals such as Onam and Vishu.

Its uniqueness lies in its scale and meticulous curation. A typical spread features more than 25 distinct dishes, arranged on the leaf in a specific order.

Each dish offers a distinct flavour profile, taking diners from sweet and spicy to tangy and sour. Together, the carefully curated elements create a harmonious balance of flavours, textures and colours, a truly unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Also Read | The best of Onam ‘sadya’ menus to try in your city

Onam Sadya: Items and order of serving The Sadya is served from the top left to the bottom right of the banana leaf. According to the Kerala Tourism website, the typical order of serving is:

Banana Chips (Upperi): Crispy slices of fried banana.

Sharkara Varatti: Jaggery-coated banana chips.

Pappadam: Crunchy lentil wafers.

Pickles: Spicy condiments like Mango Pickle and Lime Pickle.

Inji Curry: A tangy ginger-based dish.

Naranga Curry: Lemon curry.

Thoran: A dry vegetable stir-fry with coconut.

Avial: A mixed vegetable curry with coconut and yoghurt.

Kaalan: A thick yoghurt curry with raw banana or yam.

Olan: A mild stew with ash gourd and coconut milk.

Erissery: A mildly spiced pumpkin and lentil curry.

Pachadi: A yoghurt-based dish with vegetables or fruits like pineapple.

Kichadi: Similar to Pachadi but spicier, made with cucumber or bitter gourd.

Rasam: A tangy, spicy soup made with tamarind and spices.

Sambar: A lentil-based curry with vegetables.

Parippu: Yellow lentil curry served with ghee.

Rice: Red matta rice, served as the main staple. The desserts, known as Payasam, are served towards the end. Payasam varies from sadya to sadya and has a wide variety:

• Ada Pradhaman: Made with rice flakes, jaggery and coconut milk.

• Palada Payasam: A milk-based rice pudding.

• Pazham Pradhaman: Made with ripe bananas and jaggery.

• Parippu Payasam: A dessert with lentils, coconut milk and jaggery.

• Boli: A thin, sweet flatbread made from common flour, lentils usually chana dal, sugar, and ghee.

What makes the Onam Sadya special is its reflection of Kerala’s philosophy of harmony and togetherness. Its vegetarian nature and reliance on natural ingredients also make it a sustainable culinary tradition.