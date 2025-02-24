“Who is that one YouTube comedian you would really like to be trolled and cancelled to oblivion?” asked one Reddit user, and some of the replies are hilarious. Check them out.

One social media user said, “Mumbai Police” while another wrote, “Indian government.” When one of them wrote “Sunil Pal”, pat came the replies.

“He is neither on YouTube nor a comedian,” wrote one social media user.

“He is a self proclaimed comedian.. He brags so much about his legacy.. But he never had one.. He feels so Entitled lol.. Bro is really cooked both financially and mentally..” came from another.

“Woh toh waise hi cancelled hai (He’s cancelled anyway),” came from another.

Sunil Pal has a history of clashing with modern-day standup comedians like Tanmay Bhat. He often criticises them for being “vulgar”. After the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Pal said such “species” should not be called comedians.

One of the Reddit users commented that no comedian should be cancelled.

“No one, everyone deserves freedom, just so we don’t like a genre in movies that doesn’t mean stop it, there might be some who likes it….” came from the user.

Other names Some users, however, answered on a more serious note. Many of them referred to Harsh Gujral.

“There is a comedian if he wasn't underrated he would've been cancelled. I love his standups but most so called cultural people would cancel him if they knew abt him. I am talking about Madhur Virli,” came from another user.

Madhur Virli was part of an earlier controversy on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. When he was on the show as one of the judges, Madhur himself cracked jokes about his father’s death.