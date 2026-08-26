One dependent visa, 12 restaurants: The Indian entrepreneur who built a new life in US

Moving to a different country and starting over can be a lot more difficult than expected. Talking about it, an Indian-origin entrepreneur recalled landing in the United States about 25 years ago on her dependent visa and being unsure about life. She shared her inspiring journey as she went from being unable to work to becoming one of the successful restaurateurs and entrepreneurs of her state with 12 restaurants.

Meet Lavanya Mahate User Lavanya Mahate took to Instagram and shared her story, motivating many on the internet. She is the founder of Saffron Valley Restaurants, Bix Bakery & Café and RISE Culinary Institute.

In her post, she shared sneak peeks into her journey in the US so far. She said, “25 years ago, I came to America on a dependent visa, unable to work and unsure of where I belonged. I could never have imagined where that beginning would lead.”

25 years of journey in US Continuing her story, Mahate revealed how she kept pushing herself despite all odds. She said that she opted for multiple things, such as volunteering, learning, building, starting over and saying yes to opportunities that she didn't understand fully in the past.

"Looking back, I realize that so much of my life was built without knowing exactly where I was going. I simply kept taking the next step. Volunteering. Learning. Building. Starting over. Saying yes when something felt aligned, even when I couldn’t see the whole path ahead," she said.

Not just her success, she also opened up about a time when she grappled with self-doubt. "There were successes, failures, detours, and plenty of moments when I questioned myself."

The restaurateur said that she became an entrepreneur after she "stopped trying to follow the life" she thought she was supposed to build. Instead, she shifted her focus to "the life that was calling me."

After some 'soul searching', she finally found her true purpose in life.

The entrepreneur also revealed some of the milestones that she achieved in her journey. She became Utah Business Person of the Year in 2024 and was a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurateur award.

Finding purpose Mahate founded RISE, an initiative to create opportunities for women in society. "Somewhere along the way, I found my purpose," she added. "None of this was part of the plan 25 years ago," she explained.

She continued her story, "Maybe purpose isn't something we find all at once. Maybe we discover it by having the courage to keep becoming. 25 years later, I'm still becoming. And I'm so grateful for the journey."

"If you’re standing at the beginning of something and can’t see the whole path yet, you don’t have to. Just take the next step. And if you’re creating your own next chapter, follow along. We’re just getting started," she concluded her post.

Netizens applaud Reacting to her heartfelt words, a user wrote in the comments, "Though our stories are uniquely different, I see myself in your story. So honored to know you." "Love you and your story. What a LIGHT you are," added another.

A different one commented, "What a journey!!! And along the way you helped many find their purpose. More power to you and the beautiful soul that you are."