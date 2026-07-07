'One hour of travel, 3 minutes at office'': Woman's viral post amid torrential rain sparks debate

As relentless rainfall continued to disrupt life across Mumbai, a LinkedIn post by a city-based marketing professional has struck a chord with social media users, triggering a wider conversation about the city's recurring monsoon challenges and the burden they place on millions of commuters every year.

The post comes as Mumbai remained on high alert due to heavy rain, with schools and colleges shut, waterlogging reported from several parts of the city and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urging residents to step out only if absolutely necessary. The Maharashtra government also advised private offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

Against this backdrop, marketing professional Ihina D shared an incident from her day that many online said reflected the city's annual monsoon reality.

'One Hour Of Travel, Three Minutes In Office' In her LinkedIn post, Ihina revealed that although she had been granted permission to work from home because of the weather, she realised she had accidentally left her laptop at the office.

"While the rest of the city was cancelling plans and pulling out raincoats, I was in a car to office like a fool," she wrote.

She said the office was almost empty when she arrived, with employees already preparing to leave before weather conditions deteriorated further.

"Picked up my laptop. Was back in the car in 3 minutes. One hour of travel. Three minutes in office," she added.

The brief visit prompted her to reflect on what she described as Mumbai's yearly struggle with the monsoon.

"It's not just rain. It's a full annual shutdown that the entire city has collectively agreed to pretend isn't coming," she wrote.

Pointing to familiar scenes of waterlogged roads, flooded streets and last-minute work-from-home advisories, she added, “We know it's coming in June. We know July will be worse. And yet somehow every year it still catches us off guard.”

'That's Not Hustle Culture. That's Just Mumbai' While acknowledging that she was fortunate to have the flexibility to work remotely, Ihina said millions of Mumbaikars do not have that privilege and continue commuting despite severe weather conditions.

"I have WFH today, I got lucky. My work doesn't stop and my commute is my bedroom to my desk," she wrote.

"But this reminded me that for millions of Mumbaikars, there's no WFH option. They showed up anyway. In the rain. On the locals. On bikes."

Summing up her thoughts, she wrote, “That's not hustle culture. That's just Mumbai.”

Her post quickly gained traction online, with many users saying it reflected the resilience of the city's workforce while also raising questions about recurring infrastructure challenges.

Internet Weighs In Several LinkedIn users echoed Ihina's concerns and said the city continues to face the same issues every monsoon despite the disruptions being predictable.

"Every year the rain surprises the system, but never the people. Mumbaikars keep moving locals, buses, bikes, or on foot. That's resilience, not just hustle. Stay safe!," one user commented.

Another wrote, "And yet we don't stop and ask why the infrastructure continues to be in shambles, why the time of millions who move the economy isn't valued enough. I find our collective short term memories and lack of asking for accountability a part of the reason the status quo prevails. We shrug our shoulders and keep sitting in traffic."

A third user attributed the strain to rapid urbanisation, writing, “We the people are responsible. We clog few cities. Everyone wants to live there. Because everyone wants access to schools/Healthcare. If we develope tier 2 and 3 and 4 better we can ease load on bigger cities. This will reduce landfilling, encroachment etc. The real cause of flooding is lack of outlets for the rain water.”

Another commenter said, "The most predictable thing about Mumbai's monsoon isn't the rain—it's our surprise. We shouldn't have to rely on the resilience of millions of commuters to compensate for predictable infrastructure failures. The spirit of Mumbai deserves better planning, not just more praise."