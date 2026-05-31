'One of the most realistic expense videos': Amazon employee reveals how he lives on ₹35,000 a month in Bengaluru

An Amazon software development engineer has shared a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses, showing how he manages a comfortable lifestyle in Bengaluru on around ₹35,000 a month.

Prem Raj, who works as an SDE-1 at Amazon, posted a video on Instagram outlining his regular expenditures, from accommodation and transport to fitness and food.

Amazon techie breaks down ₹ 35,000 monthly budget “Here’s how much I spend as a software engineer working 9-to-5 at Amazon in Bengaluru,” he said.

Housing accounts for the largest portion of his monthly budget. Prem Raj lives in a two-bedroom flat in Bengaluru's Marathahalli area and pays ₹15,000 as his share of the rent.

After several viewers expressed surprise at the relatively low rental amount, he clarified that he shares the apartment with another person. The total rent for the property is ₹30,000, which is split equally between the two occupants.

His next major expense is domestic help, with a cook charging ₹3,000 each month. He also spends approximately ₹2,000 on fuel for his motorcycle.

Maintaining his fitness routine and meeting nutritional goals form another significant part of his budget. Prem Raj, who previously worked at Microsoft and Oracle, said he spends about ₹2,000 every month on gym membership fees and protein supplements.

“To remain fit, I do gym regularly. Gym subscription and protein supplements cost me around ₹2,000 per month,” he said.

In addition, he allocates around ₹3,000 each month to buying chicken as part of his protein intake.

Grocery shopping and household essentials cost him roughly ₹3,000 per month. Since his cook is unavailable on most weekends, he spends an additional ₹2,000 on ordering food.

Utility bills, internet charges and subscription services together account for another ₹2,000 monthly. He also pays ₹1,000 to rent appliances such as a washing machine and refrigerator.

With a further ₹2,000 earmarked for occasional shopping, his total monthly expenditure comes to around ₹35,000.

Techie's budget breakdown goes viral online The breakdown attracted considerable attention online, with many social media users praising the transparency and describing it as a realistic representation of urban living costs.

“Most realistic expenditure and is not people’s salary for a month,” wrote one person in the comments section of the video, which received more than half a million views within a day.

“One of the most realistic expenses video I have ever seen,” another viewer agreed.

“Finally an expenses reel that doesn't look like someone's dream salary. Thank you for your honesty,” an Instagram user commented.