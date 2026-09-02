One wrong tap, ₹37,000 gone: Uber driver returns money sent by mistake, refuses to take reward

One wrong tap cost Sanchari Ghosh ₹37,000 on 1 September. What followed, however, became an unforgettable lesson in honesty and human decency.

The LiveMint journalist intended to pay Arindam Mukherjee, whose name has been changed. She opened Google Pay and selected what appeared to be the correct recipient. Unfortunately, the money went instead to Arindam Ganguly, also a changed name.

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The surnames differed, but the similar first names created a costly moment of confusion. The transfer happened around 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

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Three hours passed before Sanchari noticed the horrifying mistake. By around 8.30 PM, the truth was staring from her payment history. Her ₹37,000 reached somebody she could not immediately identify.

Panic quickly took over. Sanchari contacted HDFC Bank, which handled the outgoing payment. She also called the Kolkata Police Cyber Cell, desperately seeking help.

However, formal escalation and further action would require time. For several anxious minutes, the missing sum seemed trapped beyond her reach. Each passing moment made the accidental transfer feel increasingly frightening.

Then came a sudden breakthrough. Sanchari realised the mysterious recipient was an Uber driver from a recent journey. She travelled in his car on 24 August. That day, she paid him through Google Pay. His details, therefore, remained visible among her previous payment contacts on GPay.

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Sanchari searched her Uber history and found the journey. She first tried the app’s lost-item route to contact the driver. Uber said that the request could not proceed because the journey was over a week old.

Fortunately, the journey record still offered a ‘Call the driver’ option. His number remained hidden, but the app connected them.

Sanchari asked whether he had unexpectedly received ₹37,000. Immediately, the driver admitted receiving the money. Then, within just 15 minutes, he returned every penny.

There were no questions, excuses, negotiations or demands. There was only startling, uncomplicated honesty.

Uber driver refuses reward Grateful and relieved, Sanchari wanted to meet the driver personally. She hoped to offer him a small token of appreciation. But he politely refused her reward. His explanation transformed an alarming payment blunder into something deeply moving.

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“Your praise and faith are enough of a gift,” he told her. “How long would I sustain with ₹37,000?”

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“But this faith will take me a long way,” he added.

A sloppy tap sent Sanchari’s money into a stranger’s account. One man’s integrity ensured her faith in people.

“I don’t know if he realised how much that sentence meant to me. In a world where we often talk about scams, frauds and the loss of trust, yesterday I experienced something refreshingly different. Thank you, Arindam. ₹37,000 came back to me. But I think I received something far more valuable,” Sanchari said.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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