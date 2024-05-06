King Charles, one of the most dedicated letter writers in the UK, continues the practice even while undergoing cancer treatment. In personal letters to friends, the 75-year-old monarch mentions his challenging health while remaining optimistic.

In recent letters to his friends, Charles has shown his strong will to overcome cancer. The Times has reported that, according to a friend, the letters include many exclamation marks when he expresses his hope for a complete recovery.

“I hear determination that he doesn’t want to let it slow him down, a pragmatic acceptance of the changes that have had to be made to his programme, and an absolute desire to get back to full speed," The Times quoted the friend as saying.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ cancer diagnosis but did not specify the type. It only clarified that it was not prostate cancer. The clarification came as the monarch’s cancer diagnosis coincided with his prostate treatment.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis happened nearly the same when Kate Middleton, his daughter-in-law, was also diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment as well.

Last week, the King resumed his public duties by visiting cancer patients. Queen Camilla accompanied him.

One year of Charles as King

May 6 marks the first anniversary of King Charles’ coronation. According to a new poll, most British people believe the King is doing a good job, The Daily Mirror reported. Only 25% of the respondents demand a republic.

The survey, conducted on the first anniversary of the King's coronation, indicates a significant rise in his popularity and shows that most people support continuing with him as monarch.

