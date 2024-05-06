Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  One year of ‘King' Charles: 75-year-old monarch won’t let cancer ‘slow him down’, hopes for complete recovery

One year of ‘King' Charles: 75-year-old monarch won’t let cancer ‘slow him down’, hopes for complete recovery

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

King Charles, while battling cancer, remains optimistic in personal letters to friends. The monarch shows determination to overcome the illness.

Britain's King Charles III arrives to visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on April 30, 2024. Charles is making his first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, after doctors said they were 'very encouraged/ by the progress of his treatment. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

King Charles, one of the most dedicated letter writers in the UK, continues the practice even while undergoing cancer treatment. In personal letters to friends, the 75-year-old monarch mentions his challenging health while remaining optimistic.

In recent letters to his friends, Charles has shown his strong will to overcome cancer. The Times has reported that, according to a friend, the letters include many exclamation marks when he expresses his hope for a complete recovery.

Also Read: King Charles’ trust for Harry ‘long gone’; Duke of Sussex is ‘suffering consequences of his actions’

“I hear determination that he doesn’t want to let it slow him down, a pragmatic acceptance of the changes that have had to be made to his programme, and an absolute desire to get back to full speed," The Times quoted the friend as saying.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ cancer diagnosis but did not specify the type. It only clarified that it was not prostate cancer. The clarification came as the monarch’s cancer diagnosis coincided with his prostate treatment.

Also Read: Positive update on King Charles' cancer treatment: ‘Doctors are sufficiently pleased’

Charles’ cancer diagnosis happened nearly the same when Kate Middleton, his daughter-in-law, was also diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment as well.

Last week, the King resumed his public duties by visiting cancer patients. Queen Camilla accompanied him.

One year of Charles as King

May 6 marks the first anniversary of King Charles’ coronation. According to a new poll, most British people believe the King is doing a good job, The Daily Mirror reported. Only 25% of the respondents demand a republic.

Also Read: King Charles keeps the ‘door open’ for Prince Harry, not for Meghan Markle

The survey, conducted on the first anniversary of the King's coronation, indicates a significant rise in his popularity and shows that most people support continuing with him as monarch.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.