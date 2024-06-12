Only 14% Indian workers ’thriving’; rest ’suffering’ or ’struggling’: Gallup Workplace Report

The Gallup Workplace report highlighted that globally, employee wellbeing declined in 2023 from 35 per cent to 34 per cent. It was felt more by younger workers under 35.

Arshdeep kaur
Updated09:07 PM IST
The report also said that 20 per cent of the world's employees experience daily loneliness. It is higher in those working fully remote.
The report also said that 20 per cent of the world’s employees experience daily loneliness. It is higher in those working fully remote.(Pixabay)

Fewer Indians feel they are 'thriving' in their life as compared to their global counterparts, findings of a report released on Wednesday showed. It said that only 14 per cent of Indians feel that way as compared to 34% globally.

The findings were a part of the 2024 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report. It calculated the "Life Evaluation Index" and divided employees into three categories: thriving, struggling and suffering.

Also read: 'Chamaat maarenge, Bihar pahuch jaogi’: Ex- HSBC employee shares incident of humiliation at workplace

It showed that 86 per cent of Indians felt they were either struggling or suffering.

Among all regions, South Asia had the lowest percentage of people thinking that they were "thriving" at 15 per cent. It was followed by Sub-Saharan Africa at 17 per cent and Middle East and North Africa at 25 per cent.

Employees from Australia and New Zealand were the most optimistic with 60 per cent feeling that they were "thriving". It was followed by 54 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean and 53 per cent in the United States and Canada.

Also read: Why senior managers walk on eggshells around Gen Z at the workplace

In fact, the report highlighted that globally, employee wellbeing declined in 2023 from 35 per cent to 34 per cent. It was felt more by younger workers under 35.

The report also said that 20 per cent of the world's employees experience daily loneliness. It is higher in those working fully remote.

"This percentage is higher for employees under 35 and lower for those over age 35," the report said.

Also read: FDIC report outlines ’misogynistic,’ ’patriarchal’ ’good ol’ boys’ workplace culture

"Fully remote employees report significantly higher levels of loneliness (25 per cent) than those who work fully on-site (16 per cent)".

Although the report acknowledged that not all negative feelings are related to the work, it said this was an important factor in life and daily emotions.

"Employees who dislike their jobs tend to have high levels of daily stress and worry, as well as elevated levels of all other negative emotions," it said.

Also read: All you need to know about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in today’s workplaces

"Employers should provide appropriate benefits and flexibility to support employee wellbeing without neglecting their greatest lever on employee life evaluation: building productive, high-performing teams."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOnly 14% Indian workers ’thriving’; rest ’suffering’ or ’struggling’: Gallup Workplace Report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

182.25
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.80
10:27 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Power

449.55
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.25%)

Tata Motors

988.60
10:26 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

578.95
10:20 AM | 12 JUN 2024
50.65 (9.59%)

Max Healthcare Institute

870.60
09:59 AM | 12 JUN 2024
68.1 (8.49%)

Trident

40.46
10:28 AM | 12 JUN 2024
2.61 (6.9%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,104.95
10:22 AM | 12 JUN 2024
257.5 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,660.00989.00
    Chennai
    73,231.0062.00
    Delhi
    72,802.00-225.00
    Kolkata
    73,374.00276.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue