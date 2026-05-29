Only 29% Indians happy with their salary, 81% want salary hike: Survey

A large majority of Indian employees are planning to seek higher salaries over the next year, with only a small proportion expressing satisfaction with their current pay levels, according to a new survey by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The report found that just 29% of Indian respondents are satisfied with their current salaries, significantly below the global average of 36%. At the same time, 81% of employees in India said they intend to ask their employers for a pay raise within the next 12 months.

The findings come amid persistent concerns over rising living costs, which continue to affect household budgets across the country.

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Cost Of Living Remains A Major Concern According to the survey, the cost of living remains one of the most significant work-related concerns globally in 2026. In India, it ranks as the second-largest concern among employees, behind fears that jobs could be replaced by technology.

The report suggests that inflationary pressures and higher everyday expenses are playing a major role in shaping employee expectations around compensation.

The proportion of Indian employees planning to seek a salary increase has also risen sharply compared to the previous year.

"Both globally and in India, the proportion of those seeking to ask for a pay rise has risen since 2025 - with 81 per cent of respondents in India planning to ask their employer for a pay rise in the next 12 months, higher than the 67 per cent in 2025 and the 2026 global average (62 per cent)," the report stated.

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Indian Employees Expect Bigger Raises Than Global Peers The survey found that salary expectations among Indian workers are considerably higher than those seen globally.

Around 68% of Indian respondents said they expect a salary increase of more than 10%, compared with 37% of respondents worldwide.

The findings indicate that employees are not only looking for pay raises but are also seeking substantial increases that keep pace with rising expenses and career growth expectations.

Millennials Most Likely To Seek Pay Hikes Among different age groups, Millennials emerged as the most proactive when it comes to seeking higher compensation.

According to the survey, 90% of Millennials plan to ask for a pay raise during the next 12 months. This compares with 77% of Gen Z respondents and 75% of Gen X employees.

However, when it comes to expecting salary increases of more than 10%, Gen X employees recorded the highest expectations.

The survey found that 76% of Gen X respondents expecting a raise were looking for hikes above 10%, compared with 60% of Gen Z employees and 55% of Millennials.

Compensation Continues To Drive Career Decisions The report noted that compensation remains the single most important factor for many employees, particularly younger professionals focused on increasing their take-home earnings.

At the same time, workplace priorities appear to be evolving among more experienced professionals.

According to the survey, mid-career employees are increasingly placing equal importance on meaningful work and remuneration, reflecting a broader shift in how professionals evaluate career opportunities.

Growing Challenge For Employers The findings point to increasing pressure on organisations as they navigate employee expectations in a competitive labour market.

With a large proportion of workers dissatisfied with their current salaries and seeking significant pay increases, employers may face challenges balancing compensation demands with business profitability and retention goals.