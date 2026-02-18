Only ₹31,000 a month in Bengaluru? 22-year-old corporate woman breaks down monthly expenses. Video goes viral

An Instagram video by a 22-year-old corporate professional from Bengaluru has gone sparked discussion online, with many users weighing in on how much it actually costs to live comfortably in India’s tech capital.

The video, shared by Sanya—who posts under the handle @sanya.unfiltered—offers a clear breakdown of her monthly spending as a young professional navigating city life. Titled “This is how much I spend in a month living in Bangalore,” the clip quickly gained traction for its candid approach and relatable numbers.

In the video, Sanya explains that she has recently started working in the corporate sector and lives in a shared three-bedroom apartment with friends. By splitting major expenses, she says she is able to manage her budget while still maintaining a reasonable lifestyle.

Watch the viral video here:

According to her breakdown, rent forms the biggest chunk of her monthly outgo. She pays ₹14,000 per month as her share of the rent. In addition, maintenance charges and water bills come to around ₹1,700 per person every month.

Groceries, she says, cost her approximately ₹1,500 monthly. To manage daily meals, the household employs a maid who cooks and helps with basic chores. The maid’s total monthly salary is ₹9,000, which is split among the three flatmates, bringing Sanya’s share to ₹3,000.

Furniture is another recurring expense. Since the flat is not fully furnished, Sanya rents essential furniture, which costs her about ₹1,000 each month. For commuting to and from work and other travel within the city, she budgets around ₹2,000.

She also sets aside money for miscellaneous expenses, including weekend outings, social plans and small personal purchases. These costs, she says, add up to roughly ₹5,000 a month.

After adding up all categories, Sanya reveals that her total monthly expenditure comes to around ₹31,000. She notes that while this works for her current lifestyle, spending can vary significantly depending on location, rent arrangements and personal habits.

The video quickly drew reactions from users across social media, many of whom shared their own experiences of living in Bengaluru. Some viewers felt the expenses were reasonable for a shared setup in a major city, while others suggested ways to cut costs, particularly on food and leisure spending.

A user wrote, “I live in the US and this is a lot for one person in India. I would say that you should save more money in a savings account or some ETFs.”

Another user wrote, “Some of the nuclear or joint families combine and spend this much.”

“Very realistic and proper expense breakdown. And no, you're not spending too much. You must see other how much I spend in banglore videos,” the third user wrote.

“14k (rent) + 1k (current + electricity) + me and room mate cook and clean ourselves so that's 0 + 4-5k groceries. A total of ~20k monthly on bare minimum needs,” the fourth wrote.