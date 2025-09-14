‘Only in Dubai…’: Indian woman enjoys ‘safe, free’ walk on streets of Middle Eastern country at midnight | Viral video

“Only in Dubai…”: A young Indian woman enjoyed a “safe, free, and confident” walk on the streets of the Middle Eastern country, saying that it is a luxury she didn't have growing up in India.

In a now viral Instagram post, Trishaa Raj, a makeup artist, shared that she walked alone on Dubai streets at 2:40 AM without any fear. She compared this experience to her time in her home country and said that things are so different.

“Growing up as a girl in India, I always felt restricted, especially when it came to going out at night. We needed our brothers or guy friends just to feel safe. But in Dubai, things are so different,” Trishaa said.

“The other night, I walked alone at 2:37 AM. Something I could never imagine doing back home. And you know what? I didn’t feel scared, I didn’t walk with my head down! I felt safe, confident, and free,” she added.

In a word of advice for all girls, Trishaa claimed that Dubai is the only place where young women can enjoy an independent life without fear.

“Girls, if you’ve ever dreamed of living an independent life, where you can enjoy the night without fear, Dubai gives you exactly that,” she said.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Several social media users agreed and said Dubai was indeed a very safe city.

“Totally agree. My daughter was 22 when she went. She returned around 11 pm after evening college. I worried a lot. One word she said. Mom, this is Dubai. Today, even though she's driving alone to her early morning shift at 4 am I am not worried,” a user said.

Another added, “Only in Dubai we work 24/6 with different shift and 12 hours work mostly coz we stay mostly in our office. It's so hard to accept especially sitting in our mother land I agree sister.”

“U can come to Oman also.. calm peace and safest country,” a user suggested.

Another jokingly asked, “We all know Dubai is the safest city in the world!! Why are you roaming alone at 3 a.m.?”

However, Trishaa's video also ignited an India vs Dubai debate, with several Indians claiming that Chennai in Tamil Nadu is also very safe for women.

“In Chennai, we can do this too. For morning training runs as early as 4 a.m., I have started training all alone and haven’t felt unsafe at any instance. Chennai is such a safe place,” a user said.