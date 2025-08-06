Only one number is different in this puzzle – can you find it in 10 seconds?

We're back with another optical illusion that’ll test your powers of observation! Take a look at the picture below – it shows a board filled with numbers. At first glance, they all appear to be the same – just a series of 8s. But if you look closely, you'll notice that one of them is different. That’s right – it’s not an 8.

Your task is to take another careful look at the image and try to spot the odd number. But there’s a catch – you only have a limited time!

After all, what’s the fun in spotting the difference without a time challenge? So, take a deep breath and give the image a good look. Try to find the odd number in under 10 seconds!

Can You Spot the Odd Number Hidden Among the 8s in This Optical Illusion?

Only those with sharp eyes and excellent observation skills will be able to spot the odd number within the time limit. Others might struggle to complete the challenge in time – but don’t worry, it’s all in good fun.

Ready to begin the countdown?

One… Two… Three… Four… Five… Six… Seven… Eight… Nine… Ten… Eleven… Twelve… Thirteen… AND Fourteen!

That’s it – your time’s up!

Did you manage to spot the odd number? Or do you need a hint? All we can suggest is: try looking again closely! We can’t really give too much away, as that would ruin the illusion.

Solution

