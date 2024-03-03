Only reason I'm leaving…: Rihanna bids farewell to India on Instagram live
Pop star Rihanna surprised fans with a late-night Instagram Live after her performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Global pop superstar Rihanna surprised fans with a late-night Instagram Live appearance on March 1, following her electrifying performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message