Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Only reason I'm leaving…: Rihanna bids farewell to India on Instagram live

Only reason I'm leaving…: Rihanna bids farewell to India on Instagram live

Shivangini

Pop star Rihanna surprised fans with a late-night Instagram Live after her performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Piramal, Rihanna, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchant on the stage during pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar on March 1,

Global pop superstar Rihanna surprised fans with a late-night Instagram Live appearance on March 1, following her electrifying performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani

Rihanna joined her friend Melissa Forde's livestream while en route to Jamnagar airport after the event. "Is this live for real?" she asks jokingly, covering her face briefly before expressing her enthusiasm for her time in India, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Also Read | ‘Hold my Dhokla’: Netizens react as Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

"I had the best time in India," she shared. “I only have two days. The only reason I'm leaving is because of my kids". She concluded by hinting at a possible return, stating, "I have to come back."

The lavish pre-wedding festivities, attended by some of India's and the world's most prominent figures – including celebrities, business tycoons, and even tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates – serve as a prelude to the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Also Read | In Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala; SRK, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and more

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, currently holds a directorships with the company and its subsidiaries. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. The three-day long celebration commenced on Friday at a residential township near Jamnagar. The couple got engaged in January 2023.

The singer delivered a powerhouse set filled with her chart-topping hits, including "Diamonds," "Where Have You Been," "Rude Boy," and "Pour it Up." The electrifying performance had Bollywood royalty and industry titans swaying to the music, with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiamak Davar spotted grooving in the audience, as per the Moneycontrol report.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.