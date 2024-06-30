’Only ₹1,100?’ This American is shell-shocked at India’s Healthcare system

Low healthcare cost in India compared to developed nations, have always made it an attractive medical tourism spot. Recently, an Instagram user named Mac shared how multiple blood tests cost her ₹ ₹1,100. Mac was worried when her partner living in India fell ill. Concerned about the high cost of the treatment and check-up, Mac was left shocked when she booked an appointment and learned about the extremely low cost of blood tests and doctor consultation.

“I guess this is how India keeps 1.4 billion people alive,” wrote the Instagram user while sharing the video.