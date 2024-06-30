’Only ₹1,100?’ This American is shell-shocked at India’s Healthcare system

An American recently shared her experience with Indian health care system. In her post on X, the user shared about extremely low medical treatment cost

First Published04:45 PM IST
A video of an American expressing disbelief over the severely low healthcare cost in India has gone viral on internet.
Low healthcare cost in India compared to developed nations, have always made it an attractive medical tourism spot. Recently, an Instagram user named Mac shared how multiple blood tests cost her 1,100. Mac was worried when her partner living in India fell ill. Concerned about the high cost of the treatment and check-up, Mac was left shocked when she booked an appointment and learned about the extremely low cost of blood tests and doctor consultation.

“I guess this is how India keeps 1.4 billion people alive,” wrote the Instagram user while sharing the video.

In the video, the American Instagram user explained how she managed to book a visit of an expert for blood tests for her partner. The two also got a consultation from a doctor on call. The American shared how a similar set of blood tests and a doctor consultation would have burned a hole in her pocket. But this was not the case in India. 

