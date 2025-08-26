Only to go viral: India leaves behind US, Russia to become the most dangerous hotspot for selfie deaths

A new study by The Barber Law Firm has revealed the countries where selfies are most dangerous. Researchers tracked selfie-linked accidents worldwide from March 2014 to May 2025, using news reports on Google.

India topped the list with 271 cases, accounting for 42.1% of all incidents. In India, 214 deaths and 57 injuries occurred. Experts say crowded places, risky spots like cliffs or train tracks and India’s strong social media culture all play a role.

The rise of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok has increased the pressure to post adventurous selfies. Experts warn that this push for viral content often leads people to forget safety.

Many take risky shots or copy dangerous social media challenges. At times, it leads to fatal outcomes.

The United States ranked second with 45 cases, including 37 deaths. Russia followed with 19 cases, Pakistan with 16 deaths and Australia with 13 deaths.

Globally, falling remains the leading cause of selfie deaths, making up 46% of all fatalities. Many victims died after slipping from rooftops, cliffs or other high structures.

Other countries in the top-10 list include Indonesia (14), Kenya (13), the United Kingdom (13), Spain (13) and Brazil (13).

“Our research highlights a troubling trend where the pursuit of social media validation is literally costing lives. The perfect photo simply isn’t worth the danger,” the New York Post quoted The Barber Law Firm founder Kris Barber, as saying in a statement.

“What’s particularly concerning is that most of these tragedies could have been avoided by taking a few steps back or finding a safer vantage point,” Barber added.

Death while taking selfies In October 2024, a 23-year-old labourer was killed by a wild elephant in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, while trying to take a selfie. Srikant Satre and two friends went to see elephants while working in the Abapur forest.

When Satre posed for a selfie, the tusker charged and trampled him to death. His friends managed to escape unharmed.

In July 2024, A 27-year-old Instagram influencer, Aanvi Kamdar, died after falling into a 300-foot gorge near Kumbhe waterfall in Raigad while filming for a Reel.

The Mumbai-based chartered accountant was with friends. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

In February 2024, Prahlad Gujjar died after jumping into a lion enclosure at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Zoo. The 38-year-old man from Rajasthan was reportedly trying to take a selfie with the animal.