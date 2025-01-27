OnlyFans bans Bonnie Blue’s record-breaking 1,057 men sex stunt—Find out why

Bonnie Blue, a British pornstar, has faced a major setback after her highly-publicised sex marathon video, which featured her engaging in sexual acts with 1,057 men, was removed from adult content platform OnlyFans, as per a report. The video, which was marketed as a world record, was deemed to violate the platform's rules, leading to its removal.

Violation of OnlyFans policies An OnlyFans spokesperson explained the removal of the video in an official statement to the MailOnline. The platform, known for its adult content creators, emphasised that its community guidelines prohibit large numbers of non-OnlyFans creators from being featured in any content, regardless of the consent or release forms provided.

Advertisement

"OnlyFans is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetize their content," the spokesperson said. "To keep our community safe, OnlyFans also verifies the age, identity, and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OnlyFans," the representative added.

The spokesperson also reiterated that OnlyFans "does not allow a large number of non-OnlyFans creators to be featured on an account" as part of its strict guidelines to ensure a secure environment for both creators and subscribers.

Advertisement

The marathon stunt and its fallout Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, rented an extravagant $18 million mansion to film the daring sex marathon, as per a report on thesun.co.uk. The lavish property, located behind Oxford Street, was reported to be owned by “Fast Eddie" Davenport. As per thesun.co.uk., Bonnie aimed to set a world record with the marathon and hoped to use it to significantly boost her subscriber numbers on the platform.

The video quickly attracted attention due to its audacious nature, with Bonnie claiming to have achieved an unprecedented feat in the adult entertainment industry. However, despite her ambitious plans, the video’s removal from OnlyFans marked a major blow to her efforts.

Advertisement

Bonnie Blue’s success and setback Bonnie Blue has been a prominent figure in the adult content industry, earning a substantial income through her OnlyFans account, where she claims to rake in approximately £600,000 a month. This lucrative revenue stream has contributed to her impressive net worth, which is estimated to be around £3 million, according to thesun.co.uk.

Despite her current success, Bonnie Blue’s attempt to break the world record through the controversial sex marathon is now in jeopardy. Her original goal of increasing her subscriber base and enhancing her visibility through the stunt may be less achievable, given the removal of the video and the platform’s rules.

Advertisement