OnlyFans star Kaitlyn Siragusa, popularly known among fans as Amouranth, opened up about a robbery attempt at her house. As per multiple reports, she was held at gunpoint and even assaulted until she took charge to defend herself and shot at one of the three intruders.

Kaitlyn Siragusa's home invasion Sharing multiple real-time tweets, the adult content creator claimed that intruders demanded cryptocurrency worth 20 million from her. As per Fox 26, the intruders entered the property while Amouranth was sleeping.

Amouranth shared details on her X account. She said, “This is not a prank help.” She updated instantly that she was being robbed at gunpoint. "I’m being too robbed at gunpoint. I believe I shot one of them. They wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed," she added.

She went on to say that three gunmen pistol-whipped her. She posted a clip from the CCTV footage of her residence. In the video, three people were seen fleeing from the property after a series of gunfire.

Amouranth also shared, "3 gun men. He screams “I got shot I got shot" after… I’m not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence… They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands where beat brown… They brought duct tape and masks and were armed with handguns."

Why did Kaitlyn Siragusa post online? While many might question the authenticity of her posts, Amouranth also justified saying on the micro-blogging site, “Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence.”

Reportedly, the 31-year-old was later taken to a hospital after the incident where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, as per People.

Forbes reported that the influencer had shared information regarding her bitcoins online before the attack.