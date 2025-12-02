OnlyFans model’s family comes to know that she earns ₹1.20 crore per month; check her grandma’s reaction

Amber O’Donnell, an OnlyFans model from England, has shared how money changed her family’s reaction. The South Yorkshire girl revealed how her grandmother had reacted after learning about her “new job”.

Advertisement

At first, the grandmother was shocked and upset. She Googled OnlyFans and told Amber she was no longer welcome for Christmas.

“Hello, love. Your mum just told me about your new job? What's an only fan? Xxx. I just put it on Google. It looks very rude, answer the phone. You're not welcome at Christmas until this is removed. Your grandad and I are very upset, Amber,” the grandma wrote.

However, the tone shifted the next day when the grandmother texted again. This time, she asked Amber if she truly made £100,000 (nearly ₹1.20 crore) a month.

After hearing the figure, she softened and even joked that Amber could still come for Christmas if she bought her grandad a new Volvo.

Advertisement

“Good Lord! I didn't realise you were making that much money, Amber sweetheart. Grandad says, if you buy him a new Volvo, you can still come for Christmas ha ha lol xx,” she texted next.

Social media had mixed reactions to the post. Many of them doubted the authenticity of the claim.

“What a lovely family you have,” came an apparently-sarcastic comment.

“Your grandparents are sellouts,” says one direct comment.

One of them doubted if the claim was factual, “On today’s episode of things that never happened.”

“Every girl has the same posts. It’s all so tiresome,” commented another.

Does Amber O’Donnell earn ₹ 1.20 crore per month? It is possible for her to take home ₹1.20 crore per month if she is among the 0.1% of OnlyFans creators.

Advertisement

A detailed study by OnlyGuider earlier examined the spending habits of over 10 lakh OnlyFans subscribers across nearly 59 million transactions, generating $2 million ( ₹18 crore) in revenue. The data shows that most users never pay.

Only 4.2% of subscribers spend money while 95.8% spend nothing at all. This means creators earn an average of just $2.06 ( ₹185) per subscriber.

Among paying users, men spend about $48.52 ( ₹4,350) per creator. Income on the platform is extremely unequal. The top 0.1% of creators take home 76% of the total money, earning around $146,881 ( ₹1.3 crore) per month.

“Whales”, who make up just 0.01% of subscribers, contribute 20.2% of all revenue. Earnings fall sharply outside the top tier.

Advertisement

Creators in the top 1% earn about $33,984 ( ₹29 lakh) monthly. Those in the 1–5% range earn around $8,208 ( ₹7 lakh). Many others earn as little as $24 ( ₹2,151) per month.

What is OnlyFans? OnlyFans is a subscription platform. Creators here share photos, videos, and live streams behind a paywall. It works like a social network with monetisation. It allows monthly subscriptions, tips or pay-per-view.

Creators keep about 80% of their revenue. Although used for fitness, music and other content, it is mainly known for adult material, which makes it controversial.

The platform requires users to be 18 years old with ID verification checks. Yet, online-safety groups warn about risks. Young people may be exposed to explicit content, privacy concerns and possible exploitation if they bypass age rules.