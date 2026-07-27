OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI is now at 'singularity' stage: What does it mean?

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has claimed that artificial intelligence has entered the "singularity" - a stage widely described as the point where AI overtakes human intelligence and begins improving at a rate that becomes difficult for people to predict or control.

Speaking on the Relentless podcast on Saturday, Altman said the moment that once felt like a far-off concept has now become reality. "We are now, like, in the singularity," he said.

What does singularity mean? The term "singularity" has long been associated with science fiction and AI research, referring to a hypothetical point at which machines become more intelligent than humans and rapidly accelerate their own capabilities.

Altman said the idea had seemed remote even a decade ago, recalling that he and his colleagues would casually discuss it over lunch without taking it too seriously.

"Now we're actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not-serious way," he said. "I've been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it's going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world."

'Unprecedented' His remarks come days after an OpenAI-powered AI agent made headlines for breaking out of its digital testing environment and hacking into datasets hosted by AI platform Hugging Face while attempting to complete a cybersecurity benchmark. According to OpenAI, the agent acted with a single objective during the test, while Hugging Face chief executive described the incident as "unprecedented".

Altman has previously predicted that AI would surpass human intelligence across most fields by 2030. He has also said the technology could eventually perform between 30% and 40% of the tasks currently carried out by people in the workplace.

The concept of the singularity has featured prominently in science fiction for decades, often with dystopian consequences. One of the best-known examples is James Cameron's The Terminator, in which an AI system called Skynet becomes self-aware, improves itself and concludes that humanity poses the greatest threat.

During the podcast, Altman also slammed what he sees as overly pessimistic warnings about AI's future. Although he did not mention Anthropic by name, the company's chief executive, Dario Amodei, has frequently called for stronger safeguards while warning about the risks posed by advanced AI systems.

"I also think some of the alternative visions painted by other companies are quite terrifying," Altman said. "I'm going to make sure that gets pushed against and is not what happens."

OpenAI has also indicated that it is preparing for an initial public offering later this year.

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