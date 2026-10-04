OpenClaw creator turns to X after app review delay; Sundar Pichai says ‘will follow up’. Internet reacts

OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger took an unusual route to get attention for an Android app review delay: he asked publicly on X whether he knew anyone at Google who could help. The person who responded was Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

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"Do I know anyone at Google who could help? We're now over a week in review limbo for OpenClaw's Android app," Steinberger wrote on X.

Pichai responded directly to the post, writing, "Ack, will follow up."

The exchange quickly caught the attention of social media users, with Pichai’s response drawing 2.1 million views and 10,000 likes, according to the figures cited in the post.

OpenClaw’s Android update was stuck in Google’s review process for over a week, prompting developer Peter Steinberger to publicly seek help on X, get response and solution from Sundar Pichai

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OpenClaw creator confirms update is live Steinberger later returned with an update, confirming that the new version had gone live.

"And the new update is live - thanks so much!" he wrote.

The brief exchange between the OpenClaw creator and the Google CEO triggered a wave of reactions on X, with users joking about the unusual customer-support escalation.

"This needs to be shown in the Customer Support handbooks," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Monster himself came for the support !"

"Looks like you have the best person in the company to help out, but here if you need anything," a third user commented.

A fourth user summed up the exchange by writing, "peter: “do i know anyone at google” sundar:,"

Another user brought in the wider AI industry context, writing, “I wish people at Anthropic were that responsive.”

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Who is Peter Steinberger? In November 2025, Peter Steinberger began building OpenClaw, an open-source personal AI agent designed to address limitations he saw in existing AI assistants, Time reported. Within nine months, the project grew to a 10-person team, with its GitHub repository crossing 387,000 stars and 81,000 forks. OpenClaw connects AI assistants with tools and messaging services, allowing agents to act through everyday chat apps. In July, OpenClaw announced plans to become an independent nonprofit foundation. In August 2026, he made it to the list of Time Most Influential People in AI.

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What is OpenClaw? OpenClaw is an open-source AI assistant designed to act as a proactive personal agent. It can connect AI models with users’ local files and messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Discord, to automate tasks.

The project has become one of the more prominent open-source AI agent projects. GitHub described OpenClaw in August as the fastest-growing project in its history, with approximately 388,000 stars and 81,000 forks at the time.

Steinberger, who created OpenClaw, joined OpenAI in February. OpenAI said the project would remain open source and move under a foundation that the company would continue to support.

The Android app is now available on Google Play, according to OpenClaw’s documentation. It functions as a companion node that connects to an OpenClaw Gateway.

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For now, however, it was the brief interaction between Steinberger and Pichai—not the app itself—that became the social-media story.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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