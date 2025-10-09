‘Operation Kitchen': Air Force Day menu stuns Internet, IAF celebrates 93rd anniversary with ‘Muridke Meetha Pan’

The Indian Air Force marked 93rd anniversary on October 8 but the celebrations came with a surprising dash of humour and satire. Mocking the Pakistani cities that were targeted during anti-terror operations, the IAF menu card has gone viral.

Featuring dishes named after Pakistan sites struck by IAF during Operation Sindoor, the title of the menu card states, “93 Years of IAF.” Ridiculing the nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir where India carried out precise missile strikes, the sub header states, “Infallible, Impervious and Precise.”

Given below are the dishes that were mentioned on the menu card:

Main course Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala

Rafiqui Rhara Mutton

Bholari Paneer Methi Malai

Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta

Sargodha Dal Makhani

Jacobabad Mewa Pulao

Bahawalpur Naan Dessert Balakot Tiramisu

Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda

Muridke Meetha Pan

Social media reaction The viral image of the menu card created a stir online with many social media users praising its subtle humour and wit.

A user stated, “Muridke meetha pan being the best.”

Another user joked, “Should have added Uri ki Puri as well in the menu.”

A third user quipped, “#OperationSindoor taken to #OperationKitchen”

A fourth user remarked, "The IAF knows how to celebrate with style while sending a clear message about capability and resolve. Every dish name is a reminder of what happens when lines are crossed."

A fifth comment read, “But phir bhi chai is fantastic 😍Rafael's ka scrap to dalna Bhool gaye.”

A sixth user stated, “This is called as official Trolling.”

Listed below are the nine sites that were struck by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 6:

Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad

Syedna Bilal Camp in Muzaffarabad

Gulpur camp in Kotli

Barnala camp in Bhimber

Abbas camp in Kotli

Sarjal camp in Sialkot

Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot

Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke

Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur These missile strikes were carried out as a part of anti-terrorist operation, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorist camps were the primary target, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur.