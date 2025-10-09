Subscribe

‘Operation Kitchen': Air Force Day menu stuns Internet, IAF celebrates 93rd anniversary with ‘Muridke Meetha Pan’

Indian Air Force Day 2025: The IAF's 93rd anniversary menu card went viral for its humorous dish names referencing Pakistani targets of Operation Sindoor.

Fareha Naaz
Updated9 Oct 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Indian Air Force Day menu card celebrating IAF's 93rd anniversary, featuring dishes named after targets from Operation Sindoor, went viral.
Indian Air Force Day menu card celebrating IAF's 93rd anniversary, featuring dishes named after targets from Operation Sindoor, went viral.(X)

The Indian Air Force marked 93rd anniversary on October 8 but the celebrations came with a surprising dash of humour and satire. Mocking the Pakistani cities that were targeted during anti-terror operations, the IAF menu card has gone viral.

Featuring dishes named after Pakistan sites struck by IAF during Operation Sindoor, the title of the menu card states, “93 Years of IAF.” Ridiculing the nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir where India carried out precise missile strikes, the sub header states, “Infallible, Impervious and Precise.”

Given below are the dishes that were mentioned on the menu card:

Main course

  • Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala
  • Rafiqui Rhara Mutton
  • Bholari Paneer Methi Malai
  • Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta
  • Sargodha Dal Makhani
  • Jacobabad Mewa Pulao
  • Bahawalpur Naan

Dessert

  • Balakot Tiramisu
  • Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda
  • Muridke Meetha Pan

Social media reaction

The viral image of the menu card created a stir online with many social media users praising its subtle humour and wit.

A user stated, “Muridke meetha pan being the best.”

Another user joked, “Should have added Uri ki Puri as well in the menu.”

A third user quipped, “#OperationSindoor taken to #OperationKitchen”

A fourth user remarked, "The IAF knows how to celebrate with style while sending a clear message about capability and resolve. Every dish name is a reminder of what happens when lines are crossed."

A fifth comment read, “But phir bhi chai is fantastic 😍Rafael's ka scrap to dalna Bhool gaye.”

A sixth user stated, “This is called as official Trolling.”

Listed below are the nine sites that were struck by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 6:

  • Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad
  • Syedna Bilal Camp in Muzaffarabad
  • Gulpur camp in Kotli
  • Barnala camp in Bhimber
  • Abbas camp in Kotli
  • Sarjal camp in Sialkot
  • Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot
  • Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke
  • Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur

These missile strikes were carried out as a part of anti-terrorist operation, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorist camps were the primary target, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur.

“The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea—a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base,” PIB's press release dated May 18 stated.

Indian Air ForceOperation Sindoor
