Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan to return with new movie featuring Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathawayand more

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan to return with new movie featuring Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and more

Christopher Nolan is set to direct a new film featuring Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, among others. The movie's details remain under wraps, but it's scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, following the success of Oppenheimer, which earned him an Academy Award.

Published 10 Nov 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, etc are set to be featured in Christopher Nolan's next movie.
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, etc are set to be featured in Christopher Nolan’s next movie.(HT_PRINT)

Director of multiple award-winning "Oppenheimer", Christopher Nolan, is all set to return with his another movie, featuring several Hollywood A-listers, including Spider-Man Homecoming's couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and more.

What is the name of Christopher Nolan's next movie?

So far, there has been no information about the movie. Before the present one, Christopher Nolan gained success with his multiple award-winning "Oppenheimer", which also earned him his first Best Director Academy Award.

Christopher Nolan's next film star cast

The movie will feature Zendaya, Tom Holland, her partner and co-star from three "Spider-Man" movies. Additionally, Matt Damon will team up for Nolan's movie after appearing in his 2014 film "Interstellar" and “Oppenheimer”.

Annie Hathaway, who owned huge recognition for her work in Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises will also be a part of the movie. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.

About Nolan's movie plot details and release date

According to Hollywood Reporter the setting of the movie is not contemporary but there are no details about whether the story has been established in the past or future, reported Hollywood Reporter. The movie is expected to be released on July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's last movie, Oppenheimer, proved to be a milestone, earning a staggering $976 million worldwide. The movie had earned worldwide applaud for its starcast and storyline. Moreover, it was the first time when Nolan had worked with Universal after breaking its ties with Warner Bros in late 2020s.

Zendaya, who will be seen in the movie is currently busy with the promotions of her two upcoming releases, Dune: Part 2 and Challengers. Apart from that, she is currently filming ‘The Drama’ in opposite to Robert Pattinson and Alana Haim.

First Published: 10 Nov 2024, 02:14 PM IST
