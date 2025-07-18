Optical illusion: You have a sharp brain if you can find 4312 in a grid of similar-looking 4321s

Are you someone who is struggling to meet deadlines? It is a sign that your distractions win over your focus, but we have an easy way to improve your brain's concentration. A new optical illusion has surfaced on the internet, which is helping people to improve their concentration while giving their brains a quick workout. This task can feel easy at first, but make no mistake, it is not as simple as it seems to be.

What is the optical illusion about? The puzzle features a grid. Take a closer look at this 12x12 grid; it is full of the number 4321 in every column. They are evenly placed and repeated against a sky-blue background. But there is a catch. An odd number, 4312, is hiding in front of your eyes in one cell of this picture, and your goal is to find it.

If you are wondering what is difficult about the task, it is the fact that the similar-looking images blend in so well that they create a pattern. The mind then skips over little details that stand out, making puzzles like these hard to solve. This stops your brain from finding the sneaky 4312 at first glance.

The trick to solve such optical illusions is to close your eyes for a moment and step back to get a look at the bigger picture. This can help you find the odd number.

Optical illusion answer The hidden number 4312 is placed in the second last row in the fifth column from the right.

This brain teaser is more than just a simple quiz or fun game. Solving such visual puzzles can improve your short-term memory as well as the ability to find patterns, and train your mind to keep out distractions. These qualities can help you excel in your study, job, and improve your mental stamina to do good in whatever task you take in hand.