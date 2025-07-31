Optical illusion: 95% have failed to find the hidden cat. Can you solve this puzzle?

Optical illusions have gained popularity these days due to their ability to challenge people. These brain teasers provide an entertaining pastime to social media users around the world and allow them to sharpen their focus. Be it finding a hidden animal or looking for minute differences in two pictures, these optical illusions are an entertaining way to engage your brain.

One optical illusion going viral on Facebook right now invites users to find a perfectly camouflaged cat among bushes. To complete the challenge, you need to figure out where the cat is hiding in seven seconds or less. You can only solve the visual puzzle if your observation skills are top-notch.

Optical illusion: Find the hidden cat A brief glance at the picture reveals just a set of bushes with no living thing nearby. But somewhere in the shadows, a cat is hidden like a perfect predator. Look closely at the image. You may feel that there is something else present in the picture. While your instincts say that there is more to the image than meets the eye, it might not be easy for you to spot the cat.

Optical illusion solution Have you managed to find the cat? Hint: Check the gaps in the bushes. Look closely at the center of the image. The cat will be visible in a matter of seconds.

If you still haven’t found the cat, here is the answer. The cat is in the bottom half of the bushes in the middle of the image.

Solving optical illusions like this can help improve your ability to pay attention to detail. The skill can transfer over to real life as well. It can enable you to focus more on what is happening around you. Not just that, optical illusions that feature hidden animals are a reminder that nothing can beat nature’s ability to camouflage creatures.

FAQs Where is the cat hidden in the bushes? It is hidden at the bottom, in the middle of the picture.

Why are optical illusions so popular? They engage the brain, improve focus and are an entertaining way to pass the time.