Optical illusion: You are a true puzzle master if you can solve this mind-bending challenge in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are a sure-shot way to engage your brain and improve your cognitive functions. Be it finding the hidden object in a photo or figuring out which shapes you can find in a puzzle, these challenges inspire people to put on their thinking caps and find the solution as soon as possible. One optical illusion going viral these days invites you to figure out a specific number in an image. You will be a true puzzle master if you manage to find out the solution in 10 seconds or less.

Advertisement

Optical illusion: Find the hidden number in this mind-boggling challenge The challenge is simple. The image before you shows a vast swatch of purple. Your challenge is to find the number 708 hidden in the image. Look closely at the photo. While the image may just seem to be a patch of purple wallpaper, you will soon be able to see the hidden number.

Optical illusion: Hint Have you managed to figure out the answer yet? If not, just stare closely at the middle of the image. You will be able to see the answer, or part of it at least, right in front of you.

Advertisement

Still not found the number 708? Look closely. If you narrow your eyes, you should be able to see the number 0 right in the middle of the image. Found it? If yes, then the other two numbers will easily become visible. Now, you have found the number 708.

Were you able to find the answer to this optical illusion in 10 seconds? If so, you are a pro at solving mind-bending brain teasers. If not, well, practice makes perfect.

Why are optical illusions so hard to solve? These brain teasers rely on how our brain manages to connect information. Optical illusions present visual information in such a way that the brain is unable to figure out the correct answer. Some of these challenges can be very tough to solve. The key is to keep practising till you can train yourself to figure out any puzzles before you.

Advertisement

FAQs Why are brain teasers important? They help improve cognitive functions such as memory and concentration.

Can optical illusions be tough to solve? Yes, many of these challenges will test your thinking skills.