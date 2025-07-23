Optical illusion: This puzzle will test your observation skills to the limit. Can you find the odd word out?

Optical illusions and spot-the-difference games are a great exercise for your mind. These puzzles help to pass the time while sharpening your cognitive skills. One challenge doing the rounds these days invites users to spot the odd word in a sea of ‘grass.’ The photo is all about testing your visual skills to the limit. Only those with the sharpest eyes will be able to figure out the odd word in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Spot the hidden ‘glass’ The photo contains a grid, with the word grass repeating in all cells except one. Your task is to find the odd word out in less than 10 seconds. The key to solving this brain teaser is to divide the grid into smaller parts and look carefully at each section. If you are too quick in glancing through the cells, you will miss out on the hidden word- glass.

Optical illusion: How to solve this brain teaser Take a look at the bottom of the table and move your eyes from the last row to the top one. This will help you find the word quickly. Hint: Check the sixth column. The word ‘glass’ is hiding there.

Your brain could skip over the odd word since it is similar to the word grass, with just one letter different. In such cases, the brain often jumps ahead and repeats a pattern, assuming that things will be the same. However, this can lead to optical illusions and misinterpretations.

Optical illusion: What’s the answer The answer can be found in the third row from the bottom. Look at the sixth column from the left in that row. You will find the hidden word.

Optical illusions like this help you engage your brain and focus on out-of-the-box solutions. They can also improve your attention span.

FAQs What is the puzzle about? People need to find the word glass in a grid full of the word grass.

How can you solve optical illusions? There are several tips. You can solve optical illusions by stepping back to look at the bigger picture or breaking the image into smaller parts to focus on the area.