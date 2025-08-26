Optical illusion: Can you find the toad? Tricky photo on Reddit has stumped thousands

Optical illusion: A viral Reddit photo hiding a frog among leaves and logs is stumping users worldwide. Here’s why illusions like this trick the brain - and where the frog is hiding.

LM US Desk
Published26 Aug 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Optical illusion: Can you spot the frog?
Optical illusion: Can you spot the frog?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

A new optical illusion is doing the rounds on Reddit, and it is tougher than it looks. Posted on the Reddit forum r/FindTheSniper, the photo shows what seems like a messy patch of dried and green leaves scattered across the ground. A couple of logs sit on the left, while a sheet of black plastic lies crumpled on the right. Somewhere in this busy frame, a frog is perfectly hidden - and most users could not see it right away.

The thread quickly drew hundreds of guesses. Some were confident they had spotted it, others gave up in frustration. The original poster, who goes by wildflowernatalie, gave a small hint: “he is next to the wood on the left hand side.” That clue set off another round of searching.

The hunt in the comments

The top comments show just how divided people were. One user wrote, “Pretty sure that’s a toad.” Another echoed the hint with, “just beneath the wooden logs.” Others chimed in with playful banter, reminding everyone that the whole point of Find the Sniper is to let people struggle before revealing the answer.

Some debated whether the animal was even a frog. After the flood of guesses, the OP stepped in again: “GUYS I’m sorry, it is a toad, I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

Why illusions trick us

So why do so many people miss it? Optical illusions like this work because our brains are wired to look for patterns and shapes we already recognize. When backgrounds are noisy - with leaves, branches, or textures blending together - animals with natural camouflage practically vanish. It isn’t just about eyesight. It is about how quickly the brain filters visual information, often skipping over details that don’t fit the bigger picture.

Also read: Optical illusion leaves Reddit stumped: Only the sharpest eyes can find the hidden blueberry in this tricky viral photo

The reveal

If you are still scanning the frame, here is the answer. The toad is sitting right against the base of the wooden logs on the left side, blending almost seamlessly with the bark and dried leaves around it. Once you see it, it is impossible to unsee. But for first-timers, spotting it takes patience.

FAQs

Where is the frog in the viral Reddit illusion?

The frog is sitting just beside the wooden logs on the left side of the image.

Why is it so hard to spot the frog?

The frog blends into its surroundings thanks to natural camouflage and the busy background.

Is it a frog or a toad?

Commenters clarified it’s actually a toad, not a frog.

Why do optical illusions confuse people?

They exploit the brain’s tendency to focus on familiar patterns while ignoring camouflaged details.

Games
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsOptical illusion: Can you find the toad? Tricky photo on Reddit has stumped thousands
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.