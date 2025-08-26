Optical illusion: Can you find the toad? Tricky photo on Reddit has stumped thousands

A new optical illusion is doing the rounds on Reddit, and it is tougher than it looks. Posted on the Reddit forum r/FindTheSniper, the photo shows what seems like a messy patch of dried and green leaves scattered across the ground. A couple of logs sit on the left, while a sheet of black plastic lies crumpled on the right. Somewhere in this busy frame, a frog is perfectly hidden - and most users could not see it right away.

Advertisement

The thread quickly drew hundreds of guesses. Some were confident they had spotted it, others gave up in frustration. The original poster, who goes by wildflowernatalie, gave a small hint: “he is next to the wood on the left hand side.” That clue set off another round of searching.

The hunt in the comments The top comments show just how divided people were. One user wrote, “Pretty sure that’s a toad.” Another echoed the hint with, “just beneath the wooden logs.” Others chimed in with playful banter, reminding everyone that the whole point of Find the Sniper is to let people struggle before revealing the answer.

Some debated whether the animal was even a frog. After the flood of guesses, the OP stepped in again: “GUYS I’m sorry, it is a toad, I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

Advertisement

Why illusions trick us So why do so many people miss it? Optical illusions like this work because our brains are wired to look for patterns and shapes we already recognize. When backgrounds are noisy - with leaves, branches, or textures blending together - animals with natural camouflage practically vanish. It isn’t just about eyesight. It is about how quickly the brain filters visual information, often skipping over details that don’t fit the bigger picture.

Advertisement

The reveal If you are still scanning the frame, here is the answer. The toad is sitting right against the base of the wooden logs on the left side, blending almost seamlessly with the bark and dried leaves around it. Once you see it, it is impossible to unsee. But for first-timers, spotting it takes patience.

FAQs Where is the frog in the viral Reddit illusion? The frog is sitting just beside the wooden logs on the left side of the image.

Why is it so hard to spot the frog? The frog blends into its surroundings thanks to natural camouflage and the busy background.

Advertisement

Is it a frog or a toad? Commenters clarified it’s actually a toad, not a frog.