Optical illusion: Only people with sharp vision can see the cat in this mind-boggling challenge

Optical illusions are taking the internet by storm. These viral brain teasers have already become a favorite pastime for many across the world. One such challenge that went viral on the internet will leave many experienced players stumped. This brain teaser tests one’s observation skills to the limit, asking players to spot a cat within just 10 seconds. The challenge was uploaded by green_pachi on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper.

Also read: Optical illusion baffles Reddit as users struggle to find camouflaged frog in grassy patch

Optical illusion: Find the cat At first glance, the image appears to be of an ordinary cemetery. You can spot numerous gravestones, a portion of the mausoleum, and several leafy trees. However, a cat is somewhere cleverly camouflaged in this optical illusion. The challenge is to locate it within 10 seconds.

Although the brain teaser might seem like a walk in the park initially, the details of the photo make it hard for players to spot the feline. Try to stay calm and scan the entire image. Hint: Try not to zoom in on the photo, or you can overlook the cat.

Optical illusion: Answer Take a good look at the left side of the photo. You shall see a portion of the mausoleum. The cat is casually napping at the bottom of a statue that has the word ‘Palmieri’ engraved on its pillar. In case you were unable to solve the puzzle, do not worry, since it was certainly one of the tough ones. You can only get better with practice.

FAQs Where is the cat located in the optical illusion? The cat is napping at the bottom of the statue that has the word Palmieri engraved on its pillar.

Why could most people not find the cat in this viral optical illusion? As the image is filled with too many details, most people failed to locate the cat in this viral optical illusion.

How can I get better at solving viral brain teasers? To get better at solving viral brain teasers, you must keep calm and regularly take part in these challenges.