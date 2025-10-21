Optical illusion: You will need expert-level observation skills to spot the ‘dangerous’ cow in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are a great way to challenge the brain. Since they present themselves in the forms of numbers, puzzles, and mind-boggling images, users are forced to exercise their minds and think out of the box. A new Reddit image, which has gone viral, has people putting their brains to the test and identify a ‘dangerous’ cow in a group of cattle. Since most of the animals look alike, the challenge for the users is to report the odd one out “immediately.”

Optical illusion: How quickly can you spot the angry cow? The image shared by r/FindTheSniper on Reddit has got the users scratching their heads. The user has challenged the audience to spot the ‘dangerous’ cow out of the many look-alikes. While the challenge is to solve the puzzle within or less than 10 seconds, many people tend to miss it at first glance.

The animal, which is different from the rest, goes on to bite the other cows’ tails. Hence, to identify the animal, look for the cow that could be chewing on the tail of the cattle near it.

While many viewers found the challenge to be difficult, a handful also took it sportingly and spotted the dangerous cow within half a second.

Optical illusion solution After multiple zoom-ins and zoom-outs in every corner of the picture, audiences were able to spot the odd-looking cow. The animal was located on the second column from the right, in the sixth row. One of the viewers provided the answer in the comment section. They mentioned, “Six rows up from the bottom right, and two rows over. She has another cow's tail in her mouth.”

Though many others were also able to find the dangerous cow, those who could not figure it out went on to laud the creator for the brain teaser. In the comments, one of them stated, “This is the best one ever!”