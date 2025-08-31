Optical illusion: You are a true detective if you can find the odd letter in 5 seconds in this brain teaser

Optical illusions are the latest trend on the internet, fascinating users across the globe. These brain teasers challenge our brains to think of creative solutions. Be it finding a hidden object in a photo or spotting minor differences between two images, these optical illusions allow people to unwind after a busy day and give their brain a workout at the same time.

The latest optical illusion to trend on the internet asks players to spot the odd letter in a grid. All they have to do is find the lone O in a grid full of Qs. The challenge is that they have five seconds to accomplish the task. While the task may seem to be easy initially, players soon realize that appearances can be deceptive.

Optical illusion Hint The grid contains the letter Q being repeated in every row and column. In one place, an O is hidden, cleverly camouflaged among the Qs. The similar shape of the letters and the time limit imposed on the players make it tough for them to spot the odd letter out. While scanning through the image quickly, the brain skips over individual letters, anticipating a pattern. This ability of the brain can leave many at a disadvantage when it comes to solving optical illusions.

Hint: Do not focus on the center of the image. Look at the sides to find the odd letter.

Optical illusion Answer The letter O is hidden on the right side of the photo. Check the fifth column from the right. Go to the tenth row and you will find the lone O. If you did not manage to find the answer in time, don’t feel stressed. You can improve your ability to solve optical illusions through regular practice. It will help improve your attention span and memory, and give your creativity a boost as well.

FAQs Where is the O in the optical illusion? It is hidden in the fifth column from the right, in the tenth row.

How can you solve optical illusions quickly? Remain calm and try to focus on sections of the puzzle instead of looking at the picture randomly.

