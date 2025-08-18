Subscribe

Optical illusion: Spot the odd 4155 in this brain teaser before time runs out

This optical illusion puzzle is putting observation skills to the test, challenging readers to find the hidden 4155 among dozens of 4165s in under 10 seconds.

LM US Desk
Published18 Aug 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Optical illusion: Find the odd number in this picture.
Optical illusion: Find the odd number in this picture.(Screengrab/Free Job Alert)

Optical illusion puzzles are a fun and challenging way to test the brain’s sharpness. They push your ability to notice the smallest details while working under time pressure. A new puzzle is going viral on the internet, leaving many people scratching their heads. Players need to spot the number 4155 hidden among dozens of 4165s in under 10 seconds. Only those with sharp vision will be able to find the number.

Optical illusion: Why this puzzle is tricky

When you first look at the picture, the grid will look completely filled with the same number, 4165, repeating in every row and column. But if you look carefully, one number among all these is different. Instead of ending with 65, it ends with 55.

Many people may end up ignoring the odd number while looking at the photo. The reason behind this is pattern fatigue, something the brain does naturally. Repeated glimpses of an identical arrangement signal to the mind that nothing intriguing is happening, so it relaxes that picky spotlight of attention. The singular number that disrupts the sequence feels like an intruder, yet it is completely overlooked by many.

If you need a hint, focus on the right side of the puzzle. The odd number is hidden there.

Optical illusion answer: Where is 4155 hidden?

Slow down and scan the puzzle. If you look carefully, you will find that the number 4155 is hidden in the sixth row, second column from the right.

These optical illusion puzzles are not just entertaining. They help improve focus, memory, and attention to detail. They are a fun brain exercise that sharpens your visual perception while giving you a sense of satisfaction when you solve them.

FAQs

Q1. What is the challenge in this optical illusion puzzle?

You have to spot the number 4155 lost among the dozens of 4165.

Q2. Is this challenge hard?

Yes, because both numbers look identical and people often ignore the difference.

Q3. Where is the number 4155 hidden?

You can find the number in the sixth row and second column from the right.

