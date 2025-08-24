Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden number in this image within 30 seconds?

Optical illusions have always been intriguing and often confuse our brains and eyes, and challenge our perception. One such illusion is going viral online and has left netizens scratching their heads. The challenge is simple: you have to spot the hidden number in a black and white zigzag pattern. At first sight, you will see moving lines, but when you put focus and concentrate, you will clearly see the number. But here is the twist: you have only 30 seconds to find it, and only a few with truly sharp vision can succeed.

The moving zigzag pattern and black-white lines will convince you that it's almost impossible to find the number. But if you put your focus and stare at the image for a few seconds, the numbers will start appearing in front of your eyes.

Why this is good mental workout? Optical illusions are not only fun challenges, but they also tell us how our brains and eyes function together. The brain understands and identifies the object using clues like depth, light, and shading. But when patterns disturb these clues the the brain gets tricked easily.

Such puzzles are perfect for boosting focus, testing attention to detail, and giving the brain a quick workout. They remind us that what we see is not always the full reality; it is a combination of eye signals and brain interpretation.

Answer reveal After staring at the image for a while, the mystery unfolds. The hidden number in this optical illusion is 603. The number is so seamlessly blended in the zigzag background that it seems close to impossible to find. The simple trick is to not lose your focus, just relax and shift your eyes slowly. Some people find it easy to stare in the centre without blinking where whereas some people use peripheral vision to look clearly.

Number blended in the zigzag background.

The number is so perfectly camouflaged that only people with sharp eyes and patience can spot it within 30 seconds.

FAQs Q1: What is the hidden number in the illusion? A: The hidden number is 603.

Q2: How can I spot it more easily? A: Try staring at the center without blinking, step back from the screen, or use peripheral vision.