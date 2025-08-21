Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can see the hidden rabbit in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are spreading like wildfire on the internet. One such challenge that is going viral on Reddit will leave many experienced players muddled. This viral optical illusion tests the players to the limit, asking them to spot a rabbit within 10 seconds. The challenge was uploaded by a user called daironshiek on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper.

Optical illusion: Find the rabbit At first glance, you have an image of a bundle of dry branches and twigs on the ground. Small plants and green leaves are growing here and there. However, somewhere hidden in the viral optical illusion is a cute little rabbit. All players have to do is find it within just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer If you take a good look at the left side of the image, you can see that the rabbit is hiding under a brown bush. While the rabbit’s complexion blends with the dry branches and twigs, one of its eyes is visible.

Although this optical illusion was difficult, many people with sharp eyes solved it with ease. “I’m zoomed in, scrolling around and then a big eye appears. Left edge, center,” a user by the name blueyesinasuit wrote in the comment section.

A user named xikbdexhi6 said they “spotted its eye almost immediately”.

Meanwhile, Killermondoduderawks said the rabbit appeared to be “bigger than what I was expecting”.

In the same vein, NikitaIroh said they were able to spot “one eye and ears” of the rabbit.

FAQs Where is the rabbit located in the optical illusion? The rabbit is located on the left side of this optical illusion. It is hidden under a bush.

Why could many people not find the rabbit within 10 seconds? The rabbit’s brown complexion blends so well with the dry branches and scattered twigs that it is hard for many people to spot it within just 10 seconds.

How do I get better at solving these optical illusions? To get better at solving brain teasers, try to take up these challenges as often as possible.

How do we benefit from solving viral optical illusions? Viral optical illusions sharpen our cognitive agility and observation skills by allowing us to think differently.