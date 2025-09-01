Optical illusion: Find the hidden snake in this Reddit puzzle. Less than 1% can do it

Optical illusions are the perfect antidote to a stressful day. These brain teasers challenge people’s creativity and focus to the limit. These days, social media platforms like Reddit offer new and intriguing optical illusions daily. The latest such photo to go viral invites users to find a snake in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: What is the challenge? The brain teaser was posted by a user called Overall-Pay-4769 on the subreddit Find the Sniper. It features a photo of an outdoor scene. A bunch of flowers and stems have been left out on what appears to be a bench of sorts. Somewhere in the scene hides a cleverly camouflaged snake.

The reptile’s long, slithery body blends in perfectly with the stems and the leaves. Players need to find the snake in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion hint Such challenges can appear daunting at first. To solve the optical illusion in time, divide the photo into sections and scan each part thoroughly. This can help you find the snake in the photo. Hint: Focus on the center of the image.

Optical illusion answer The reptile is hidden in the center of the photo. If you stand back and focus on the image, you will see a long, green line, similar to a stem, appearing near the middle of the picture, before it vanishes into the tangle of the flowers. The green stem is actually the snake's body. The reptile’s color helps it blend in with its surroundings perfectly.

Why are optical illusions important? These visual puzzles help people improve their memory and attention to detail. Optical illusions challenge people to think of out-of-the-box answers, boosting their creativity. These skills can be useful in real life as well. Not just that, the brain teasers can be an engaging way to pass the time with friends and family.

The next time you feel your brain needs a boost, solve some optical illusions to make your day seem brighter.

FAQs Where is the snake in the optical illusion? The snake is in the center of the photo, blending in with the flowers and stems.

How can I solve this optical illusion quickly? Take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The answer should become easily visible.

