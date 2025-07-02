Optical illusion: Only a few people can identify all 'm's in this mind-boggling challenge

Optical illusions manipulate visual perception to play tricks on the brain and eyes. On the internet, people can certainly find billions of such intriguing graphics that challenge us to look beyond the obvious. This viral optical illusion has kept many confused on social media. Try solving the challenge if you consider yourself a pro in the game.

The optical illusions trend, which has gained enormous popularity on social media, offers key insights about self-awareness and forces people to question their inner psyche. These tasks test the visual system and grant an opportunity to understand more about our core strengths.

Solving such puzzles can be a fun pastime and help one develop better visual abilities and mental strength.

Optical illusion: Can you solve this puzzle? On social media platform X, a channel named 'Brainy Bits Hub' recently shared a photograph in which people can see multiple rows of the letter 'n'. The test here is to find out the total number of 'm' that are cleverly hidden among the sea of 'n'. "How many 'm' do you see?" the caption read.

Now, let's start the challenge and see whether you are able to find all the 'm' in the puzzle in 10 seconds or not.

The image has been designed in a way that it deceives viewers and makes it a daunting task to differentiate between the two alphabets ('m' and 'n'). Both the letters often confuse people due to their similar shape.

Need a hint? Try to examine the image carefully and check out the formation of all the letters. There are several 'm' letters hidden in the photograph.

Answer to optical illusion In the comments section of the viral post, several X users have shared their answers and interpretations.

A majority of people highlighted that there are eight 'm' in the image, while several others noted that there are 10 in total, if the two 'm' in the question are also counted.

What's the answer? In a way, both of them are correct. There are 10 'm's when you count them all, including the ones in the question. But if we remove the two 'm's in the question, then the answer to this puzzle is eight.

Share this challenge with your family members and friends to know how much time they take to find all the hidden 'm's.

FAQs 1. What's the task in the optical illusion? People need to count the number of 'm's in a sea of 'n'.

2. How to find the letter 'm'? They are placed in all the lines at different locations.