Optical illusion today: Can you solve this viral brain teaser in 9 seconds?

A new optical illusion challenge has left many scratching their heads on the internet. In this viral image on Reddit, people have been asked to identify all the hidden books. At first glance, it appears as an easy task, but once you start searching for them, it becomes extremely challenging even for seasoned players to spot all the hidden books in the picture.

Do you consider yourself eagle-eyed and having exceptional observational skills? Then do give this one a try.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge? Shared on Reddit by one user named maria_Sayo_8591 on the popular group, Brain Teaser, the viral optical illusion wants people to find out all the hidden books in the image.

The real challenge here is that you only get nine seconds to point out all the books in the picture.

Optical illusions are generally camouflaged images that use color and patterns to play tricks with our brains.

Experts suggest that people should stay calm and focused while trying to solve optical illusions, as they are required to pay attention to specific details in the picture. They should never consider defeat until they have made all possible efforts to solve it. Playing such games on a daily basis can be a healthy exercise for the brain and eyes, as these boost concentration and focus.

Need a hint? If you find it hard to locate all the books in the image, let's make it a bit easier for you. In total, there are five books hidden in different places. While few of them can be easily pointed out, one or two are camouflaged in the background, requiring people to pay extra attention.

Brain teaser: Answer Those who were able to find all five books in this brain teaser certainly have sharp vision and observational skills. Here's the exact location of all the books:

1. The first is in the hands of the man sitting.

2. The second is in the basket next to the woman (purple cover).

3. The third book is in the pocket of the man walking in the background.

4. The next one is placed next to the flowers and is green in color.

5. The last book (brown cover) is placed on the ground on the left side of the tree.

FAQs 1. What's the challenge in the brain teaser? Players need to spot all five books in the image in nine seconds.

2. Why is it difficult to find all the books? While players were able to spot two or three books fast, the remaining ones are well camouflaged against the background.