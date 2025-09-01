Optical illusion: You have super-sharp vision if you can find the hidden caterpillar

Optical illusions are the latest trend on social media. Every day, websites like Reddit and Instagram offer different challenges to users that are bound to test their thinking skills. The latest challenge to stump Reddit involves a caterpillar. Players need to find the caterpillar in a photo in five seconds. The challenge might seem easy at first, but it could leave many people confused.

Advertisement

Optical illusion: What’s the challenge? Shared by a user named rastroboy on the subreddit Find the Sniper, the photo shows a close-up of a flower. The center of the flower and the petals are shown in great detail. There is a brown thing hanging in the center of the bud. Somewhere hidden in the photo is a caterpillar.

Advertisement

Optical illusion hint The caterpillar blends in perfectly with the flower. It seems that the insect is a part of the flower itself. The natural camouflage of the insect renders it invisible. Hint: Concentrate on the center of the photo.

Optical illusion: Answer The caterpillar is hidden in the dead center of the photograph. The brown object on top of the flower’s center, slightly towards the left, is actually the caterpillar. Several users were able to figure out the answer.

“I think that’s a Synchlora Moth Caterpillar clinging to the plant’ left side,” a comment read.

Another said that the insect was “on the left edge of the seed head.”

Advertisement

Optical illusions like this are useful for improving memory and focus. They help individuals come up with out-of-the-box solutions. Optical illusions are also important when it comes to time management, as they force individuals to figure out how to utilize the limited period they have been given to solve the puzzle. These brain teasers are able to help people boost their cognitive abilities in a fun manner.

FAQs Where is the caterpillar in the optical illusion? The insect is hidden cleverly in the center of the image.

Why are optical illusions useful? They help improve cognitive abilities like memory and focus.

How can I solve optical illusions easily? Do not panic while solving the puzzle. Look through the sections in a focused manner.