Optical illusion: Only people with 20/20 vision can find the hidden bird in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are all about using your brain to tease out the hidden objects in an image. Many of these brain teasers ask you to find the odd figure or number. But sometimes your mind has to go up against nature itself, trying to find a bird or animal that is blending perfectly into its surroundings. One such optical illusion is currently going viral on Reddit. It asks users to spot a bird hidden among a canopy of trees.

Optical illusion: Find the hidden bird The image, posted on Reddit under the subreddit ‘FindTheSniper’, challenges people to find a green colored bird in a canopy of trees. The task is harder than it looks since the color of the bird matches that of the leaves. You have only 10 seconds to find the hidden bird. Only people with keen eyesight might be able to complete this challenge successfully.

Why do optical illusions matter? Optical illusions are useful in understanding how the brain processes information. By figuring out how the brain gets tricked into misinterpreting visual data, we can find out how to train ourselves to avoid such situations. Optical illusions also allow us to focus on out-of-the-box solutions, a feature that can be useful in real life as well. Not just that, optical illusions also improve your ability to focus on details. More importantly, they are a reminder that things are often not what they appear to be, a lesson that is extremely useful when dealing with challenges in real life as well.

Optical illusion: Answer Have you managed to find the bird yet? Hint: It is not on the left side of the image. If you managed to find the bird in less than 10 seconds, you are truly an observant person.

For those who could not figure out the answer, the bird is hidden on the right side of the photo, near the middle of the image. Look closely at the branch. You will be able to make out the outline of a bird.

FAQs Where is the bird hidden in the optical illusion? It is hidden on the right side of the image, near the center of the photo.

Are optical illusions easy to solve? It depends on the particular brain teaser before you and how much your mind is used to problems that demand focus.

