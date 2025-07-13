Optical illusion: Only 1% of people can find the hidden ‘993’ in this mind-bending test

Fun optical illusions have become the new pastime on the internet. They have led to friendly competitions between friends and left many individuals scratching their heads. Whether it's about finding hidden details in images or solving small puzzles, these challenges test how fast your brain can observe hidden details.

One such viral optical illusion requires you to find the number ‘993’ hidden in a grid. But, it's not that simple because the grid is full of similar-looking 998’s and you just have 15 seconds to spot it.

At first, you may think that it's a simple task to find the ‘993’, but when you look carefully, the ‘998’ are placed so close to each other that it will be difficult to spot a number with a single digit that is different.

The bright background further creates a repetitive pattern, which can make your brain jump over minor details. But here's a hint to help you: It is not on the left-hand side of the image.

Optical illusion: Where is the hidden ‘993'? Are you still unable to find the hidden ‘993’? If yes, then don't stress. Let's tell you the answer. The hidden 993 is placed in the 11th column on the third row in the right-hand corner of the image.

These puzzles are more than a fun activity. They are like a quick workout for your brain. Optical illusions can improve your visual understanding, attention to detail, and awareness levels. At the same time, they put your brain into a reset, making it forget all the worries for a while. All in all, you become more alert and responsive.

Nowadays, in the world of quick scrolling across social media, spending a minute or two on such visual optical illusions can work wonders for your brain. At the same time, the small victory of spotting the hidden detail gives a satisfying feeling. So, whether you like it or not, the next time you see any such brain teaser, don't leave. Give it a minute and put your brain to exercise.

FAQs What are optical illusions? An optical illusion is a phenomenon where our brain tricks us into seeing things different from reality.

How do optical illusions work? Optical illusion confuses the brain's understanding of visual things like patterns, shapes, and colors.