Optical illusion IQ test: Only the quickest minds can see the hidden 5 among the 2s under 5 seconds

The fascination with optical illusions dates back to Greek philosophers like Epicharmus, Protagoras, Plato, and Aristotle, who first explored how our eyes, brain, or a combination of both can deceive us into perceiving things that are not actually there.
In the 19th century, psychologists Johannes Mueller and J.J. Oppel reignited their interest in optical illusions and conducted extensive studies on the subject.
Around the same time, German physicist Hermann von Helmholtz termed “cognitive illusions" as an illusion which occurs when our expectations of reality conflict with what we actually see.
Later, it was categorised into four types: distorting, paradoxical, fictional, and ambiguous.
If you find optical illusions fascinating, try challenging your brain with this visual IQ test.
Optical illusion IQ tests are an excellent way to assess your intelligence by measuring how quickly you notice subtle details.
In the image below, number 5 is hidden within a grid of 2s. You have to spot the camouflaged number within 5 seconds.
This type of puzzle challenges the brain's ability to detect subtle changes in shapes and patterns quickly. It is an excellent way to test your visual perception and cognitive processing speed.
Close your eyes and relax. Now, open them and focus on the image given below. Can you spot it within 5 seconds? Look closely—it is cleverly camouflaged!
It is placed somewhere on the right side.
Did you find the hidden 5 among the grid of 2s within 5 seconds?
Upon closer look, you will find the number "5" camouflaged in the upper right portion of the image. More precisely, it is located in the 4th row from the top and the 7th column from the right.
If you enjoyed this optical illusion IQ test, do not forget to check out more mind-bending challenges in our collection. Share it with your friends and loved ones to see how fast they can spot the hidden number too!
