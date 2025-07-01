Optical illusion: You have strong eyesight if you spot '0' among sea of 'o'

Do you consider yourself a pro at solving optical illusions? If so, then today's test will surely not disappoint you. This one will not just play a trick on the eyes, but will challenge you to look for the answer beyond the obvious. It provides a fun way to analyse whether you are more of a logical person or a creative thinker in life.

The viral trend of optical illusions has gained significant popularity on the internet, granting people an opportunity to understand more about their core strengths. These skilful games test the visual system by blurring the line between reality and illusion.

Offering key insights about self-awareness, optical illusions question the inner psyche. But these are not as thorough as the tests conducted by experts.

Such games highlight a person's visual abilities and mental strength, besides generating curiosity and sparking conversations on social media.

So, let's see how many people are able to crack today's brain teaser.

What's the test? In the visual illusion, we get to witness a sea of the letter ‘o’. All that people are required to do is find a ‘0’ (zero) hidden somewhere in the image. It might seem quite easy, but this will tell a lot about how your brain works under tough circumstances.

In plain sight, you simply have to identify the zero among the lowercase letter o.

A normal look at the image might make you feel that all the letters are round shaped and in same size. Once you are able to identify '0', then you will realise the key differences the two of them have.

Want a hint? Well, the number '0' is not placed on the left side of the image.

Answer The hidden number '0' is perfectly placed at the second last position in the second line.

Those who have been able to find it quick time have sharp observational skills as well as a logical way to think. This ensures that you have a much required mix of both logic and creativity to solve problems in life. Such habits make you think out of the box and adaptive towards visual tasks.

If you were unable to find '0', then worry not, as there are many others who couldn't solve the puzzle in time. This illusion has been a good workout for your brain and eyes.

Now share it with your family members and friends to find out how much time they take to point out the '0' in the sea of 'o'.

FAQs 1. What's the test for today's optical illusion? People need to find the number '0' in the image featuring the alphabet 'o'.

2. Why play optical illusions? These challenges cleverly utilise colour, light or patterns to generate images that can be deceptive for human brains.