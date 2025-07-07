AI or optical illusion? Viral video of 7 suns in China stuns internet

Optical illusions are all about misleading a person’s brain to the wrong conclusion. These puzzles can make things appear different than what they are all due to misconceptions that are processed by the brain as facts. Sometimes, real-life events can also be seen as optical illusions. A video from China is going viral for what seems to be the ultimate optical illusion- multiple suns. Yes, the clip shows seven suns in the evening sky. Don’t believe us? Take a look yourself.

Optical illusion video The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account called Daily Loud. The clip shows seven suns lined up one after the other. Some of them appear to be brighter than the others. The moment looks something out of a sci-fi movie like Dune. The clip zooms out from the scene and then moves back in.

The caption read, “7 suns appeared in the sky in China but experts say it was merely an optical illusion.”

How people reacted to optical illusion video of seven suns X users were left stunned. “Nature always has a way of reminding us how small we are in its grand design. This illusion must’ve been breathtaking to witness, like the universe showing off for a fleeting moment,” a person wrote.

Another called it “beautiful.”

Some felt the clip was AI-generated.

An account joked, “They have seen the code in the Matrix.”

Science behind this optical illusion of 7 suns The clip was actually from August 2024, as per a NY Post report. The clip was taken by a woman called Wang in a Chengdu hospital, the outlet said. Wondering what led to the seven suns appearing in the clip? The answer is refraction. It leads to an effect known as ‘sun dog’ or ‘parhelion’. Since the video was taken through a layered glass window, the multiple suns were actually created by each layer of the window pane.

FAQs 1 Where is the video of the seven suns from? The clip was reportedly taken in China.

2 Did the seven suns actually appear in the sky? No, it was an optical illusion caused by the refraction of light through the layered glass pane.