The popularity of optical illusions is on a meteoric rise on the internet. As a result, these brain teasers are getting harder on a daily basis. If you prefer challenges, we have an appropriate optical illusion to test your cognitive agility. All you must do is find 84 from this grid of 48s within 10 seconds of your time.

Optical illusion: Find 84 among 48s It is fascinating how these brain teasers can sharpen a person’s IQ and help them think outside the box. While most of these optical illusions initially appear child’s play, they can put even the smartest ones in a fix.

At first glance, there is a grid of the digit 48. Somewhere hidden in the grid is 84, the digit reversal of 48. The challenge is to locate 84 in less than 10 seconds of your time.

Optical illusion: You need sharp eyes to spot 84 among 48s in 10 seconds

Optical illusion: Answer Optical illusions are excellent at improving our concentration and observation skills. Similarly, people with impressive observation skills and a highly imaginative mind were able to solve this optical illusion within just 10 seconds. But, for those who missed it by a whisker, you can find 84 in the 4th column, 8th row of the grid.

FAQs Where is the digit 84 located in the optical illusion? The digit 84 is located in the 4th column, 8th row row.

Why is it hard for people to locate 84 in this viral optical illusion? Since 84 is the digit reversal of 48, the two appear highly identical, which makes it difficult for people to locate 84 in the viral optical illusion.

What can I do to get quicker at solving optical illusions? With consistency and peace of mind, you can become quicker at solving these optical illusions. Therefore, you should participate in these challenges as often as possible.