Optical illusion: Only 1 out of 20 people can find the odd number in this grid of 727 within 10 seconds

Optical illusions are spreading like wildfire on the internet, including social media platforms. These challenges are interesting as they teach you to look beyond mere appearance to solve a problem. By regularly taking part in these challenges, one can improve their observation skills and cognitive agility. If you prefer to put your observation and problem-solving skills to the test, we have one such viral brain teaser for you. From this grid of 727, you must locate 721 within 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Find 721 At first glance, the observer has a grid of the number 727. It seems like 727 occupies every nook and cranny of the grid in this viral optical illusion. The number 721is somewhere camouflaged in this grid. The challenge is to locate 721 in the grid in less than 10 seconds. Although it appears pretty easy initially, most people who rush fail to solve the challenge. Hint: It is not in the center of the puzzle.

As most people try to solve these brain teasers in a hurry, they often fail.

Optical illusion: Answer Although this was one of the easiest optical illusions on the internet, many players could not solve it within 10 seconds, as 721 and 727 are highly identical. As most people try to solve these brain teasers in a hurry, they often fail. However, if you are calm, the answer is always right in front of your eyes. If you look carefully, 721 is located in the 8th row and 8th column of the grid.

FAQs Where is 721 located in the viral optical illusion? 721 is located in the 8th row and 8th column of the grid in this viral optical illusion.

Why could many people not find 721 in this optical illusion? Since 721 and 727 are highly identical, many people could not locate 721 in this challenge.

How can I get quicker at solving viral brain teasers? Try to remain calm and approach the challenges with determination to get better at solving viral brain teasers.