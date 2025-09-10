Optical illusion: If you can spot the cat in this viral Reddit challenge in 5 seconds, you are a genius

Optical illusions are among the top trends on the internet. These fascinating puzzles continue to spark debates across social media platforms, leaving many scratching their heads to find the answer. In the latest viral challenge, players have been asked to spot the cat, with only one per cent being able to identify it in less than five seconds. Try it out yourself to know more.

Advertisement

There is no hard and fast rule to crack optical illusions, which often play tricks with our brains through deceptive images. While some are able to solve them in a few seconds, even the seasoned players are sometimes left clueless after spending minutes searching for the answer. The key here is to remain calm and focused.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge? One user, Jazzel5, shared an image on Reddit's popular FindTheSniper community. In the picture, all you see at first glance are several leaves of a tree. Hidden somewhere in this image is a cat. The challenge here is to share the exact location of the kitty.

To make it more challenging and interesting, try to find the animal in less than five seconds. This is considered the ideal time that people with high IQ, sharp vision and strong observational skills take to crack such puzzles.

Advertisement

Since being shared on the Reddit platform, the viral image has led to a major debate among users, as only a handful of them were able to solve it.

Optical illusion: Hint Try to look somewhere around the middle of the image to spot the cat. Don't lose hope if you were unable to find it on the first attempt, since you are not the only one. To solve such optical illusions, players need to stay attentive and analyze all details.

Optical illusion: Answer Those who were able to spot the kitty in less than five seconds certainly have brilliant visual capabilities and focus.

Advertisement

In the comments section, several players have revealed the exact location of the cat. "Orange and white blurb at about 11 o'clock," one person wrote.

Another added, “Down from the top center of the image, a few inches below the green leaf.”